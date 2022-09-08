PROMOZIONE/B – Il calendario completo 2022/23
1ª GIORNATA (18.09.2022 h 15.30 – 18.12.2022 h 14.30): Atl. Racale-Taurisano, Ceglie-Copertino, Cedas Avio BR-Talsano, G. Melendugno-Atl. Martina, Leverano-Mesagne, Veglie-Brilla Campi, V. Locorotondo-Atl. Tricase.
2ª GIORNATA (25.09.2022 h 15.30 – 08.01.2023 h 14.30): Atl. Martina-V. Locorotondo, Atl. Tricase-Veglie, Brilla Campi-Cedas Avio BR, Copertino-Leverano, Mesagne-G. Melendugno, Talsano-Atl. Racale, Taurisano-Ceglie.
3ª GIORNATA (02.10.2022 h 15.30 – 22.01.2023 h 14.30): Ceglie-Atl. Martina, Cedas Avio BR-Taurisano, Copertino-Mesagne, G. Melendugno-Brilla Campi, Leverano-Atl. Tricase, Veglie-Atl. Racale, V. Locorotondo-Talsano.
4ª GIORNATA (09.10.2022 h 15.30 – 29.01.2023 h 15): Atl. Martina-Leverano, Atl. Racale-Cedas Avio BR, Atl. Tricase-G. Melendugno, Brilla Campi-V. Locorotondo, Mesagne-Ceglie, Talsano-Veglie, Taurisano-Copertino.
5ª GIORNATA (16.10.2022 h 15.30 – 12.02.2023 h 15): Ceglie-Brilla Campi, Copertino-Atl. Tricase, G. Melendugno-Atl. Racale, Leverano-Talsano, Mesagne-Atl. Martina, Veglie-Taurisano, V. Locorotondo-Cedas Avio BR.
6ª GIORNATA (23.10.2022 h 15.30 – 19.02.2023 h 15): Atl. Martina-Copertino, Atl. Racale-V. Locorotondo, Atl. Tricase-Ceglie, Brilla Campi-Leverano, Cedas Avio BR-Veglie, Talsano-G. Melendugno, Taurisano-Mesagne.
7ª GIORNATA (30.10.2022 h 14.30 – 26.02.2023 h 15): Atl. Martina-Atl. Tricase, Ceglie-Atl. Racale, Copertino-Talsano, G. Melendugno-Veglie, Leverano-Cedas Avio BR, Mesagne-Brilla Campi, V. Locorotondo-Taurisano.
8ª GIORNATA (06.11.2022 h 14.30 – 05.03.2023 h 15): Atl. Racale-Leverano, Atl. Tricase-Mesagne, Brilla Campi-Copertino, Cedas Avio BR-G. Melendugno, Talsano-Ceglie, Taurisano-Atl. Martina, Veglie-V. Locorotondo.
9ª GIORNATA (13.11.2022 h 14.30 – 12.03.2023 h 15): Atl. Martina-Talsano, Atl. Tricase-Brilla Campi, Ceglie-Veglie, Copertino-Cedas Avio BR, G. Melendugno-Taurisano, Leverano-V. Locorotondo, Mesagne-Atl. Racale.
10ª GIORNATA (20.11.2022 h 14.30 – 19.03.2023 h 15): Atl. Racale-Copertino, Brilla Campi-Atl. Martina, Cedas Avio BR-Ceglie, Talsano-Mesagne, Taurisano-Atl. Tricase, Veglie-Leverano, V. Locorotondo-G. Melendugno.
11ª GIORNATA (27.11.2022 h 14.30 – 26.03.2023 h 16): Atl. Martina-Atl. Racale, Atl. Tricase-Talsano, Brilla Campi-Taurisano, Ceglie-V. Locorotondo, Copertino-Veglie, Leverano-G. Melendugno, Mesagne-Cedas Avio BR.
12ª GIORNATA (04.12.2022 h 14.30 – 02.04.2023 h 16): Atl. Racale-Brilla Campi, Cedas Avio BR-Atl. Tricase, G. Melendugno-Copertino, Leverano-Ceglie, Talsano-Taurisano, Veglie-Atl. Martina, V. Locorotondo-Mesagne.
13ª GIORNATA (11.12.2022 h 14.30 – 16.04.2023 h 16): Atl. Martina-Cedas Avio BR, Atl. Tricase-Atl. Racale, Brilla Campi-Talsano, Ceglie-G. Melendugno, Copertino-V. Locorotondo, Mesagne-Veglie, Taurisano-Leverano.