Eccellenza/B, Promozione/B: il Giudice sportivo, gare del 25.02.2024
Provvedimenti del Giudice sportivo dopo le gare del 25 febbraio 2024 in Eccellenza e Promozione girone B pugliesi.
NB: Tra parentesi, le giornate di squalifica
ECCELLENZA/B
A. TOMA MAGLIE:
ARBORIS BELLI:
ATL. RACALE:
BRILLA CAMPI:
GINOSA:
MANDURIA:
MESAGNE: Ezequiel Cerrato (1)
NOVOLI:
OSTUNI:
OTRANTO: Rocco Filippo (dir., fino al 29/04/24)
S. MASSAFRA: Giuseppe Difino (dir., fino al 29/04/24)
SAN PIETRO VERNOTICO:
UGENTO:
V. MATINO: Alessandro Pirretti (1)
—
PROMOZIONE/B
ATL. TRICASE: Moises Oyuela (1)
CEDAS AVIO BR:
CEGLIE:
COPERTINO:
GALATINA:
GROTTAGLIE:
LEVERANO: Emanuele Decarli (1); Andrea De Giorgi (1)
P. GALATONE:
R. CAROVIGNO:
RINASCITA REFUGEES: Buba Fatty (1); Sarjo Sanneh Abdou (1); Baba Gueye (1)
TALSANO:
TAURISANO:
V. LOCOROTONDO: Domenico Basile (1)
VEGLIE: