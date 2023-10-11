Eccellenza/B, Promozione/B: il Giudice sportivo, gare del 08.10.2023
Provvedimenti del Giudice sportivo dopo le gare del 8 ottobre 2023 in Eccellenza e Promozione girone B pugliesi.
NB: Tra parentesi, le giornate di squalifica
ECCELLENZA/B
A. TOMA MAGLIE:
ARBORIS BELLI:
ATL. RACALE: Gianmarco Centonze (4)
BRILLA CAMPI:
GINOSA: Alessandro Pinto (1)
MANDURIA:
MESAGNE: Giovanni Vapore (1, Coppa Italia)
NOVOLI:
OSTUNI:
OTRANTO: Stefano Signore (1, Coppa Italia)
S. MASSAFRA:
SAN PIETRO VERNOTICO:
UGENTO: Jesus Jimenez (1, Coppa Italia)
V. MATINO:
—
PROMOZIONE/B
ATL. TRICASE: Matias Fittaioli (2)
CEDAS AVIO BR:
CEGLIE: Francesco Gioia (dir., fino al 19.10.23); Gianmaria Santoro (3)
COPERTINO: Baertolomeo Olivieri (dir., fino al 02.11.23)
GALATINA: Ammenda di 150 euro; Agustin Melono (4)
GROTTAGLIE: Ammenda di 150 euro
LEVERANO:
P. GALATONE:
R. CAROVIGNO: Marco Turco (1)
RINASCITA REFUGEES: Abdou Sarjo Sanneh (2)
TALSANO:
TAURISANO: Loris Bavone (dir., fino al 12.11.23)
V. LOCOROTONDO: Angelo Marangi (dir., fino al 26.10.23)
VEGLIE: