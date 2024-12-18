AMATORI – Aics Over 40 Lecce: risultati 8ª giornata, classifica, prossimo turno
AMATORI AICS LECCE OVER 40 C. 11 2024/25
GIORNATA 8
Ruffano-Fatac Scorrano 4-1
City Gas Revolution-FC Galatone 0-2
Pol. Uxentum-Salento Over Seclì 2-6
Am. Galatone Romidò-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 2-3
Alixias-Academia de Amatori 2-2
Pedone Veicoli Alessano-E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 6-1
Amici del Capo-Am. Salve/Morciano 1-1
CLASSIFICA
Ruffano 20
Salento Over Seclì 19
Pv Alessano 16
Fc Galatone 15
Am. Salve/Morciano 14
Academia De Amatori 12 (-1 partita)
Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 11 (-1 partita)
E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 10
Alixias 9
Pol. Uxentum 9
City Gas Revolution 4
Fatac Scorrano 3
Am. Galatone Romidò 3
Amici Del Capo 3
PROSSIMO TURNO
GIORNATA 9
FC Galatone-Amici del Capo 20/12 h 20.30
Atl. Ascla Tiggiano-City Gas Revolution 22/12 h 10
Academia de Amatori-Am. Galatone Romidò 23/12 h 20.30
E. Coluccia Cutrofiano-Salento Over Seclì 23/12 h 20.30
Am. Salve/Morciano-Ruffano 03/01 h 20.30
Pedone Veicoli Alessano-Alixias 23/12 h 20.30
Fatac Scorrano-Pol. Uxentum 23/12 h 20
Rec. giornata 7: Atl. Ascla Tiggiano-Academia de Amatori 29/12 h 10
CLASSIFICA MARCATORI
10 RETI: Sallamy Y. (Am. Salve/Morciano);
9 RETI: Misciali G. (Salento Over Seclì);
7 RETI: Rillo G. (Ruffano), Ruberto M. (Academia de Amatori);
6 RETI: Negro G. (Salento Over Seclì), Bray M. (Am. Galatone Romidò), Ciardo D. (Pol. Uxentum);
(…)