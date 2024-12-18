AMATORI – Aics Over 40 Lecce: risultati 8ª giornata, classifica, prossimo turno

AMATORI AICS LECCE OVER 40 C. 11 2024/25

GIORNATA 8

Ruffano-Fatac Scorrano 4-1

City Gas Revolution-FC Galatone 0-2

Pol. Uxentum-Salento Over Seclì 2-6

Am. Galatone Romidò-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 2-3

Alixias-Academia de Amatori 2-2

Pedone Veicoli Alessano-E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 6-1

Amici del Capo-Am. Salve/Morciano 1-1

CLASSIFICA

Ruffano 20

Salento Over Seclì 19

Pv Alessano 16

Fc Galatone 15

Am. Salve/Morciano 14

Academia De Amatori 12 (-1 partita)

Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 11 (-1 partita)

E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 10

Alixias 9

Pol. Uxentum 9

City Gas Revolution 4

Fatac Scorrano 3

Am. Galatone Romidò 3

Amici Del Capo 3

PROSSIMO TURNO

GIORNATA 9

FC Galatone-Amici del Capo 20/12 h 20.30

Atl. Ascla Tiggiano-City Gas Revolution 22/12 h 10

Academia de Amatori-Am. Galatone Romidò 23/12 h 20.30

E. Coluccia Cutrofiano-Salento Over Seclì 23/12 h 20.30

Am. Salve/Morciano-Ruffano 03/01 h 20.30

Pedone Veicoli Alessano-Alixias 23/12 h 20.30

Fatac Scorrano-Pol. Uxentum 23/12 h 20

Rec. giornata 7: Atl. Ascla Tiggiano-Academia de Amatori 29/12 h 10

CLASSIFICA MARCATORI

10 RETI: Sallamy Y. (Am. Salve/Morciano);

9 RETI: Misciali G. (Salento Over Seclì);

7 RETI: Rillo G. (Ruffano), Ruberto M. (Academia de Amatori);

6 RETI: Negro G. (Salento Over Seclì), Bray M. (Am. Galatone Romidò), Ciardo D. (Pol. Uxentum);

(…)