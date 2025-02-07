AMATORI – Aics Over 40 Lecce: risultati 13ª giornata, classifica, prossimo turno
AMATORI AICS LECCE OVER 40 C. 11 2024/25
GIORNATA 12
FC Galatone-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 4-2
Fatac Scorrano-P.V. Alessano 4-6
E. Coluccia Cutrofiano-Pol. Uxentum 3-0
City Gas Revolution-Salento Over Seclì 0-3
Am. Salve/Morciano-Academia de Amatori 0-1
Alixias-Ruffano 2-8
Recupero giornata 11: P.V. Alessano-Ruffano 6-0
CLASSIFICA
Salento Over Seclì 32
Academia De Amatori 28
P.V. Alessano 27
Ruffano 25
Fc Galatone 23
Am. Salve/Morciano 22
E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 20
Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 18
Alixias 16
Am. Galatone Romidò 10
Pol. Uxentum 10
City Gas Revolution 6
Fatac Scorrano 6
Amici Del Capo 4
PROSSIMO TURNO
GIORNATA 14
Fatac Scorrano-FC Galatone 08/02 h 18
City Gas Revolution-E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 08/02 h 15
Academia de Amatori-Ruffano 09/02 h 10
Amici del Capo-PV Alessano 09/02 h 10
Am. Galatone ROmidò-Alixias 10/02 h 20.30
Pol. Uxentum-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 10/02 h 20.30
Am. Salve/Morciano-Salento Over Seclì 11/02 h 20.30