AMATORI – Aics Over 40 Lecce: risultati 13ª giornata, classifica, prossimo turno

AMATORI AICS LECCE OVER 40 C. 11 2024/25

GIORNATA 12

FC Galatone-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 4-2

Fatac Scorrano-P.V. Alessano 4-6

E. Coluccia Cutrofiano-Pol. Uxentum 3-0

City Gas Revolution-Salento Over Seclì 0-3

Am. Salve/Morciano-Academia de Amatori 0-1

Alixias-Ruffano 2-8

Recupero giornata 11: P.V. Alessano-Ruffano 6-0

CLASSIFICA

Salento Over Seclì 32

Academia De Amatori 28

P.V. Alessano 27

Ruffano 25

Fc Galatone 23

Am. Salve/Morciano 22

E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 20

Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 18

Alixias 16

Am. Galatone Romidò 10

Pol. Uxentum 10

City Gas Revolution 6

Fatac Scorrano 6

Amici Del Capo 4

PROSSIMO TURNO

GIORNATA 14

Fatac Scorrano-FC Galatone 08/02 h 18

City Gas Revolution-E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 08/02 h 15

Academia de Amatori-Ruffano 09/02 h 10

Amici del Capo-PV Alessano 09/02 h 10

Am. Galatone ROmidò-Alixias 10/02 h 20.30

Pol. Uxentum-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 10/02 h 20.30

Am. Salve/Morciano-Salento Over Seclì 11/02 h 20.30