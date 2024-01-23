in foto: Academia de Amatori Corsano-Tricase
AMATORI – AICS OVER 40 LECCE: RISULTATI 10ª GIORNATA, CLASSIFICA, PROSSIMO TURNO E CLASSIFICA MARCATORI
AMATORI AICS LECCE OVER 40 C. 11 2023/24
GIORNATA 10
(20-22 gen. ’24)
Salento Over Seclì-Pedone Veicoli Alessano N.D. (campo impraticabile)
Academia de Amatori-Am. Galatone Romidò 3-2
Amici del Capo-Matino Sportiva 1-3
Atl. Ascla Tiggiano-Pol. Uxentum 4-1
City Gas Tricasina-E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 1-5
Ruffano-Amatori Salve/Morciano 3-0 (a tavolino)
CLASSIFICA
Ruffano 30
Salento Over Seclì 24 (-1 gara)
E. Coluccia Cutrofiano 23
City Gas Tricasina 18
Matino Sportiva 16
Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 15
Pedone Veicoli Alessano 14 (-1 gara)
Academia De Amatori 9
Amatori Salve/Morciano 9
Amatori Galatone Romidò 6
Pol. Uxentum 4
Amici Del Capo 4
PROSSIMO TURNO
GIORNATA 11
E. Coluccia Cutrofiano-Ruffano 27/01 h 14.30
Am. Salve/Morciano-Atl. Ascla Tiggiano 27/01 h 15
Pol. Uxentum-Academia de Amatori 27/01 h 14.30
Matino Sportiva-Am. Galatone Romidò 28/01 h 10
Amici del Capo-Salento Over Seclì 28/01 h 11
Pedone Veicoli Alessano-City Gas Tricasina 29/01 h 20.30
Recupero: Salento Over Seclì-Pedone Veicoli Alessano 25/01 h 20
CLASSIFICA MARCATORI
11 RETI: O. Coletta (Academia de Amatori)
9 RETI: P. Martella (Ruffano);
8 RETI: A. Potenza (Ruffano);
7 RETI: G. Misciali (Salento Over Seclì), P. Scarascia (CG Tricasina);
5 RETI: A. De Masi (PV Alessano), C. Potenza (Ruffano), E. Latino (Matino Sportiva), F. Sansò (PV Alessano).