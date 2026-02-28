LIVE! COMO-LECCE, il tabellino

Como, stadio “G. Sinigaglia”

sabato 28.02.2026, ore 15

Serie A 2025/26, giornata 27

COMO-LECCE 3-1

RETI: 14′ Coulibaly (L), 19′ Douvikas (C), 36′ J. Rodriguez (C), 44′ Kempf (C)

— FINALE —

COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez – Van der Brempt, Kempf (46′ Diego Carlos), Ramon, Moreno – Da Cunha, Perrone (64′ Sergi Roberto) – Vojvoda (64′ Paz), Caqueret, J. Rodriguez (84′ Diao) – Douvikas (76′ Morata). A disp. Törnqvist, Vigorito, Cavlina, Valle, Goldaniga, Lahdo, Kühn, Smolčić. Allenatore: Cesc Fàbregas.

LECCE (3-4-1-2): Falcone – Siebert, Tiago Gabriel (84′ Jean), Ndaba (46′ Pierotti) – Veiga, Coulibaly, Ramadani, Gallo – Gandelman (59′ Ngom) – Cheddira (59′ Stulic), Banda (73′ Sottil). A disp. Frichtl, Samooja, Sala, Fofana, N’Dri, Perez, Helgason, Marchwinski. All. Eusebio Di Francesco.

ARBITRO: Francesco Fourneau di Roma 1 (Vecchi-Mastrodonato; IV Marcenaro; VAR Marini-Manganiello.

NOTE: Ammoniti Banda (L). Rec. 2′ pt, 5′ st.