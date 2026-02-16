TERZA CATEGORIA/LECCE – Risultati 14ª giornata, classifica e prossimo turno
TERZA CATEGORIA/LECCE 2025/26
GIORNATA 14 – 3ª rit.
(15.02.2026 h 15)
Lizzanello-Alixias 2-0
Salento Soccer Ac.-Calimera 3-1
Atl. Copertino-Club Salento Lecce 20-0
Seclì-S. Guagnano 3-1
Merine-S. Veglie 1-2
Kick Off Ac.-V. Collepasso 2-1
CLASSIFICA
S. Veglie 37
Atl. Copertino 31
Kick Off A. 26
Alixias 25 (-1 gara)
Lizzanello 21 (-1 gara)
Seclì 21
Merine 20 (-1 gara)
V. Collepasso 19
Salento Soccer A. 15
Calimera 11
S. Guagnano 8 (-1 gara)
Club Salento Lecce 1
PROSSIMO TURNO
GIORNATA 15 – 4ª rit.
(22.02.2026 h 15)
Alixias-Atl. Copertino
S. Guagnano-Kick Off Ac.
S. Veglie-Lizzanello
Calimera-Merine
V. Collepasso-Salento Soccer Ac.
Club Salento Lecce-Seclì
Da recuperare: Lizzanello-S. Guagnano e Merine-Alixias